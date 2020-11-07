Joe Biden has ability to unify the USA, insists father of the Senate

7 November 2020, 19:44 | Updated: 7 November 2020, 19:45

By Seán Hickey

The longest serving member of the US Senate tells LBC that the election of Joe Biden will help unify the nation for the first time in four years.

"I've never seen the United States so split apart," said Senator Patrick Leahy, the Father of the US Senate, as Joe Biden becomes the US President-elect.

He believed the nomination of Joe Biden will begin to reunite the nation after Donald Trump divided the country since 2016.

Referencing past Presidents and what they all had in common, Mr Leahy told David Lammy that "they all tried to bring people together," and Mr Biden will try bring back this action.

"We've seen a President that's done his best to push us apart and now we see a President who is bringing us together."

"He and Kamala can do that better than anyone I know," Mr Leahy argued.

Senator Patrick Leahy noted that Joe Biden has the ability to bring together the nation
Senator Patrick Leahy noted that Joe Biden has the ability to bring together the nation. Picture: PA

Read More: Kamala Harris cements place in history as first female Vice President

Speaking of the President's current attempts to undermine the election result, Mr Leahy noted that "there is no legal grounds that Donald Trump has to delay or overturn this," adding that he as a legal expert knows the ins and outs of Mr Trump's legal grounds more than many.

"What a President should be trying to do is to bring us together," he reiterated.

"Joe has a reputation at the senate - he always kept his word," said the Father of the Senate, making the case that Donald Trump hasn't had the same ability to be honest during his tenure in the White House.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus
Scotland has banned parents from smacking their children

Scotland makes smacking children illegal

Mass culls of mink are taking place in Denmark

Britain bans visitors from Denmark due to mutant covid strain found on mink farms
Donald Trump has hinted he will refuse to concede

US Election 2020: What happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede?
Protests erupted at Manchester University on Thursday night

Manchester Uni starts halls fences inquiry amid 'pressure cooker' on UK campuses
Johnny Depp will stand down from his role in the new Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts film

Johnny Depp 'asked to resign' from Fantastic Beasts film after losing High Court battle
A man using his phone at a bus stop in Cambridge Circus, London

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 355, with over 23,000 new cases
Hundreds formed queues for tests in Liverpool

Hundreds queue in Liverpool as mass Covid testing pilot begins
David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming US President-elect

David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming US President-elect
US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile