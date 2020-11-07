David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming US President-elect

By Seán Hickey

This is David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming the President-elect of the United States of America.

Democrat Joe Biden is to become the 46th President of the United States after winning the state of Pennsylvania and surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory.

Receiving the news live on LBC, David Lammy offered his view after having time to process the news.

"This has been a very very tough four years, for those who believe in the world order that we set after the second world war, the United Nations, NATO, the European Union," he began.

"This has been a very very tough period with Donald Trump as the leader of the United States of America."

"Joe Biden stepping into the White House is a reset moment, not just for the United States, but for the global community."

"As a black man, as the descendant of enslaved people, the images from America of white supremacists chanting on the streets, of a president stoking division and driving hate, has been just so unbearable and so desperate."

David Lammy said: "I am deeply deeply honoured to be presenting this afternoon on LBC," following the news.