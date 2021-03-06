David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers

6 March 2021, 17:32

By Seán Hickey

NHS workers deserve far more than a 1% pay increase after their efforts in the pandemic according to David Lammy.

As tensions rise between unions representing NHS workers and the Government over a proposed 1% pay increase for workers, David Lammy shared his view on the matter.

He was scathing in his criticism of a "measly, terrible, unbelievably low pay deal that's being offered to our nurses."

Read More: 'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

"How marvellous they were" he said of frontline workers during the pandemic, recalling images of NHS staff "putting themselves in harms way" for the greater good.

"Here we are in March and the moment has come to do a little bit more," he noted, believing that the current support for NHS staff simply doesn't go far enough.

Read More: Government urged to make U-turn over 'unacceptable' 1% NHS pay rise

Read More: 13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

David then played audio from Health Minister Nadine Dorries' interview with Nick Ferrari where she claimed that no other worker in the public sector will get a pay increase, and the Government's focus should be on the economy at the moment.

"I think our nurses deserve more than 1%." David insisted. "They deserve more than £3.50 a week."

David cast listeners' minds back to 2016 when Boris Johnson stood by claims that leaving the EU would result in a weekly saving of £350 million for the NHS.

He wondered if that money could be put towards a pay rise for workers.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Senators approved the extreme measures to help the US recover from the Covid-19 pandemic

US senate approves $1.9tn Covid-19 relief package after overnight 'vote-a-thon'
Almost 22 million people have had either their first dose of the Covid-19 jab

UK records 158 Covid-19 deaths as vaccinations approach 22 million
Sarah Everard has not been seen since Wednesday

Sarah Everard: Police issue appeal as search for missing woman continues
Breaking News

Child dies after Greenwich flat fire

Digital ad board outside the Salford Royal Hospital, Manchester, by the Royal College of Nursing in response to the government's NHS pay proposal

Government urged to make U-turn over 'unacceptable' 1% NHS pay rise as backlash grows
The incident occurred at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire

MoD names army sergeant who died during live firing exercise in Wales
Pupils arriving at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire

Reopening of schools marks 'beginning of road back to normality', Education Secretary says
Three out of four people would be willing to carry proof they have been vaccinated if it meant they could travel

Three out of four people 'willing to carry jab proof to travel'
13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Hang your head in shame': Callers bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile