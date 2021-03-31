Racism now is worse than in the 1980s, caller tells David Lammy

By EJ Ward

Racism now is worse than in the 1980s, this caller tells David Lammy in response to the UK's landmark race report findings.

In the wake of a report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities which said geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion all impact life chances more than racism, David Lammy asked for listeners views.

The caller told LBC he thinks racism is "worse than it was in the 80s."

Explaining to David that he thought the current form of racism was "online, it's underlying," the caller cited a number of issues that contributed to his views.

He branded the report as being "way off the mark."

Revealing to LBC his wife has now made plans to "go back to Gambia" due to the issues they have suffered.

"She doesn't want to live in this country any more."

In a foreword to the report, commission chairman Dr Tony Sewell said some communities are haunted by historic racism and there was a "reluctance to acknowledge that the UK had become open and fairer".



He said the review found some evidence of bias, but often it was a perception that the wider society could not be trusted.

