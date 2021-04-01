Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

1 April 2021, 12:54 | Updated: 1 April 2021, 12:56

By Fiona Jones

Author of Empireland Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy the UK's race report, which makes "culturally deaf" claims about slavery, "has been contrived to reflect Boris Johnson's views."

Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser has quit his role amid the report's backlash - but Downing Street insists his departure has "absolutely nothing" to do with the report.

The dossier has been branded "culturally deaf" after it stated there was a new story to be told about slavery, which was not just about profit and suffering.

It insisted the era was about how “culturally African people transformed themselves”, describing the transportation of slaves as a "Caribbean experience".

Sathnam Sanghera, author of Empireland which examines the impact of the British Empire, branded the report as the "single most cynical and disingenuous Government report I've read in my lifetime."

"This is in a long tradition we have in this country of denying racism," he told David, "the abolition of slavery, when that happened, that became the only narrative.

"It's almost as if we sent three million Africans across the Atlantic purely so that we could be good and liberate them. We forget their experience and what we did to these people. We forget the fact that we were involved in this bloody business for a very long time and it made us very rich."

He then critiqued the "surreal" report as a whole, which in its summary stated the UK was not institutionally racist: "When you do actually read the report, as I have, it doesn't actually talk much about institutional racism. I don't think it works even on its own terms."

"The way right wingers have leapt on the report saying it reflects the lived experience of a panel is so weird.

"What - suddenly they're listening to the lived experience of people of colour? That's not true. You're listening to the views of people of colour you've selected for their views."

He continued, "We all know it's perfectly possible to be brown and unprogressive, and narrow-minded and even bigoted.

"The whole thing has been contrived to reflect Boris Johnson's views."

Mr Sanghera said that both Boris Johnson and Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission chair, Tony Sewell, have "criticised the concept of structural racism in the past - and surprise, surprise, they've got a report saying what they think."

Read more: David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report

Read more: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Long Covid has been suffered by around 1.1million people

What is long Covid and what are the symptoms?

The Bank of England was sprayed with black paint by Extinction Rebellion

Five arrested after Extinction Rebellion splash Bank of England with black paint
Boris Johnson has the UK has "very serious issues" with racism

UK has 'serious issues' with racism that we 'need to address', PM says
Hannam has been convicted of joining a neo-Nazi group and lying to the Met about it.

Met Police officer, 22, convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi terrorist organisation
Snow forecast: Chilly temperatures to replace March's heatwave on Easter Monday

Is it going to snow next week? Frosty weather forecast for Easter Monday following March heatwave
Hundreds gathered at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Wednesday night

Police break up Covid-19 rule breaking 'rave' at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester
There are fears the UK is seeing a shortage of doses for volunteers and patients to use.

Callers tell of fears of Covid vaccine shortages after volunteers and patients 'struggle for doses'
The minimum wage in the UK has increased by 2.2%

How much is the national minimum wage in the UK and when does it go up?
Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
More than a million people are suffering from the effects of long Covid, according to a new estimate.

Long Covid: More than a million people in the UK report suffering symptoms

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile