Watch: David Lammy receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

27 March 2021, 18:18

By Seán Hickey

David Lammy urges people from BAME communities to get vaccinated as soon as they are contacted, admitting he is 'very very pleased' to have gotten the jab.

David Lammy told LBC that he was surprised to have been contacted by the NHS to be vaccinated against Covid-19 so early.

He explained that "apparently in London because so many older ethnic minorities are not coming forwards," the NHS have been contacting younger people.

Staff at the vaccination centre told David that he was the 46,693rd person to receive the jab in that centre.

He received his first dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was administered by a medical student from King's College London.

"The bottom line is that I'm very very pleased to have had the vaccine," he admitted.

David went on to confess his concerns prior to getting the jab: "over the last few months because so many black people of African decent have gotten very very ill with it I have been worried."

"My powerful sense is that people should get it," he said.

"This is definitely the way forward."

