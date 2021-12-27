Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

By Sam Sholli

There was lots of discussion in 2021 around the Government spending £2.6m on a White House-style press briefing room.

Referring to the room in response to a Covid briefing on April 28th held by then Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Eddie Mair said: "So what is the point of spending £2.6million when Ministers seem to feel they can simply ignore questions?

"And let's keep in mind that the journalists anyway have their microphones muted after the first question is asked."

