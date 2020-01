Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Will Big Ben bong for Brexit? What will the Brexit celebration look like? Theo Usherwood explains all.

LBC's Theo Usherwood gives Eddie the latest on why Big Ben's bongs will cost so much and what the Brexit celebration will look like after Nigel Farage's plans for a party on Parliament Square were approved today.

All the while Eddie has a lot of fun putting Theo through his favourite bongs from callers.