Eddie Mair proves that Boris Johnson ignored scientific advice

By Seán Hickey

When the UK was listening to how the Prime Minister was shaking hands with hospital patients, he was being warned by scientists against it.

Eddie Mair was speaking after revelations from some of the UK's chief scientific advisors at the Health Select Committee today on how we could have prepared better for the coronavirus pandemic.

News on the country's response and the reports of government advisors came to light and Eddie took the opportunity to point out that "today we got proof that the scientists were saying one thing and Boris Johnson was saying and doing another."

Eddie stated that Boris Johnson "chaired his first Cobra meeting on 2 March" where it has come to light that there have been recommendations to refrain from physical contact with people.

"He told us how much he was shaking hands, even with people with the virus" in a press briefing on the same day, Eddie noted. "Less than 2 weeks later there was more than 1300 cases and 35 deaths" from coronavirus.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Eddie reminded listeners that the scientific advice was that "government should advise against greetings such as shaking hands and hugging."

He went on to point out that "2 days later he was shaking hands on national television with Holly and Phil" and then went on to attend fundraisers where the PM undoubtedly did the same – break the rules he is encouraging the public to adopt.

"Next time we hear that the government did the right things at the right time, maybe we should shake our heads, if not our hands" Eddie suggested.