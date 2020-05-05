Eddie Mair proves that Boris Johnson ignored scientific advice

5 May 2020, 18:51

By Seán Hickey

When the UK was listening to how the Prime Minister was shaking hands with hospital patients, he was being warned by scientists against it.

Eddie Mair was speaking after revelations from some of the UK's chief scientific advisors at the Health Select Committee today on how we could have prepared better for the coronavirus pandemic.

News on the country's response and the reports of government advisors came to light and Eddie took the opportunity to point out that "today we got proof that the scientists were saying one thing and Boris Johnson was saying and doing another."

Eddie stated that Boris Johnson "chaired his first Cobra meeting on 2 March" where it has come to light that there have been recommendations to refrain from physical contact with people.

"He told us how much he was shaking hands, even with people with the virus" in a press briefing on the same day, Eddie noted. "Less than 2 weeks later there was more than 1300 cases and 35 deaths" from coronavirus.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Eddie reminded listeners that the scientific advice was that "government should advise against greetings such as shaking hands and hugging."

He went on to point out that "2 days later he was shaking hands on national television with Holly and Phil" and then went on to attend fundraisers where the PM undoubtedly did the same – break the rules he is encouraging the public to adopt.

"Next time we hear that the government did the right things at the right time, maybe we should shake our heads, if not our hands" Eddie suggested.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia

The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Phillip Lee about the government's coronavirus response

Former Tory MP and doctor: Utter nonsense to call UK's coronavirus response a "success"

5 days ago

Matt Hancock was called by the son of a doctor who died from Covid-19

Son of doctor who died of coronavirus calls Matt Hancock to ask about lack of PPE

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Iain Dale challenges minister over government failing to meet 100,000 tests a day target

Iain Dale challenges minister over government failing to meet 100,000 tests a day target
Nigel Farage said he will continue to report in the public interest

Nigel Farage opens up about his police visit after travelling to report from Dover
Death toll numbers aren't what they seem, data expert warns

We can't say if UK's death toll is highest in Europe, data expert claims

Coronavirus: Health secretary criticises 'tone' of Labour MP and A&E Doctor Rosena Allin-Khan