Brexit: Theresa May Warned Of No-Confidence Vote By Next Week

14 November 2018, 17:39 | Updated: 14 November 2018, 18:10

A former advisor to David Davis has predicted Theresa May could face a leadership challenge as early as next week over her Brexit deal.

Stewart Jackson, who left his post when the former Brexit Secretary resigned earlier this year, said the Prime Minister’s premiership is “finished”.

It’s as Mrs May met with the Cabinet for a crucial meeting to get her proposed Brexit deal signed off.

Stewart Jackson warned Theresa May faces a leadership challenge over her Brexit plan
Stewart Jackson warned Theresa May faces a leadership challenge over her Brexit plan. Picture: LBC

The withdrawal agreement has come under fierce criticism from Brexiteers - who say it does not deliver on the referendum result.

Mr Jackson, who joined Eddie Mair on Wednesday, agreed.

“I think she’s totally finished,” he said.

“I think you’ll have 48 letters reached by next week, she’s lost the trust of the parliamentary party.”

