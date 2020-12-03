'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson

3 December 2020, 19:03 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 19:10

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller is FURIOUS cover comments made by Gavin Williamson on LBC earlier and he doesn't hold back explaining why.

After Gavin Williamson told Nick Ferrari at breakfast the ‘UK got a vaccine first because we're a much better country’ this caller was fuming over the comments.

Speaking to Eddie Mair Ian from Feltham said he was "absolutely mortified" after the Education Secretary told LBC the reason the UK was first in the world to approve a Covid vaccine, ahead of France, Belgium and the US, is because "we're a much better country."

"That is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, white, middle-class political elites," Iain said, opening fire on the Government minister.

He told LBC the comments would just provide ammunition to those who call "all working-class people who vote Brexit stupid."

When Eddie asked the caller how he could be sure he wasn't one of the metropolitan elite, the caller was quick to say he was a "Marxists, a retired nurse," adding his "grandfather was a communist" and telling LBC he doesn't have a degree.

He said his father was a miner and his uncle was a fisherman meaning he was not one of the political elite, he then branded the comments "toxic."

Earlier Mr Williamson told Nick Ferrari at breakfast: "I just think we have the very best people in this country and we've got the best medical regulators. Much better than the French have, much better than the Belgians have, much better than the Americans have.

"That doesn't surprise me at all as we're have a much better country than every single one of them, aren't we?"

