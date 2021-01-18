Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

18 January 2021, 18:15

By Fiona Jones

Caller Lydia has worked and paid taxes for over ten years and now feels utterly demoralised as she only qualifies for £39 a month on Universal Credit.

Eddie took calls on people receiving Universal Credit while MPs continue to debate whether the £20 increase in the Universal Credit will stop at the end of March.

Caller Lydia was head of marketing for a five star hotel before she was let go in August due to the pandemic.

It took her until November to apply for Universal Credit because she thought she might get another job and also she felt "there was quite a lot of stigma attached to signing on."

"My partner is a barber...obviously that's been absolutely decimated, his businesses have been shut at the moment," she said, "when I signed on, because he takes home a certain amount of money per month, they take away 63p for every pound that you earn - you apply as a couple.

"So after all of that plus I have savings over £6000 which I had saved to pay for our wedding which was also cancelled last year...I take home a grand total of £39 per month which I initially thought was per week."

Lydia told Eddie her and her partner's rent is £1500 a month as they live in Central London.

"It's an absolute joke, I've been working for ten plus years paying taxes and national insurance and I kind of wish that I haven't bothered now because I feel even more demoralised than I did before," she said.

"It feels like all the hard work that I've put into helping to support the job market and my country before doesn't mean anything because I'm getting no support back when I need it most."

Her and her partner are hoping his barber business will be able to reopen soon due to the vaccination rollout and Lydia has enough money to last her until April by using the wedding fund.

"I recognise I'm in a good position because I have savings but it's taken a long time to save up that money and it'll take a long time to save it up again once we're up and running as a household," Lydia said.

The pair hope they will be able to have a wedding at the end of the year.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

Eddie had his head in his hands for much of the call...

Harrowing call sets out the NHS crisis in London through the eyes of one LBC listener

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has overtaken the Czech Republic with its Covid death rate over the last seven days

UK 'has highest Covid death rate per million people in world'
Flooding is expected in parts of England from tomorrow

UK weather: 'Storm Christoph' brings danger to life flood warnings
The public should not "blow it now" as over four million people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine

First Covid-19 vaccine jabs given to over 4m people as Hancock says 'don't blow it now'
Matt Hancock is leading the press conference today

Watch live: Health Secretary says over 4m vaccination doses have been delivered
Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles issued a new plea to Joe Biden

Show us the US has humanity: Harry Dunn's mother's direct plea to Joe Biden
Police said the house party guests claimed they were unaware of the global pandemic

House party rule breakers told police they didn't know about Covid-19 pandemic