Caller insists he will not vote as politicians are mostly lying Etonians

This caller told Eddie Mair he's not voting because all politicians lie and the whole system is "incorrect" - when Eddie challenged him, the caller said Eddie having an expert in on Fridays to check politicians' facts is proof enough.

Cab driver Ian said he wouldn't be voting and Eddie's Friday show proved the point - as the Full Fact segment is devoted to discovering whether politicians are lying.

"Yes," Eddie said, "we have Full Fact."

"Doesn't that sum up the whole problem?" asked Ian, "in reality, the last thing you want is a system of people that stand there saying things that you have to check. What you actually need is a whole system of people that work from top to bottom to make the whole economy work for everybody."

"It's a plague on all of them, is it? Because you can't trust them to tell the truth?" asked Eddie.

"I don't want these people coming in through university, through Oxbridge, Eton.". Picture: PA

"It's the way the recruitment system works," said Ian, "I don't want these people coming in through university, through Oxbridge, Eton."

"Not all the candidates go through Oxbridge," Eddie pointed out.

Ian said he was just surmising and thought the system was "incorrectly done"; surely, he continued, the government needed people who had been in the industry, such as immigration, for 35 years to come in and head up the home office.

Eddie pressed that when it comes to voting, is Ian going to stay at home?

He replied: "I'm just a cab driver. It looks to me if you've got to have experts in on a Friday to check whether they're telling the truth, it doesn't matter what system you've got in place, it's incorrect."