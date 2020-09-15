Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus

15 September 2020, 18:21

By Fiona Jones

This caller revealed that 230 students in his son's school are now isolating for 14 days due to coronavirus despite only being back a week.

Caller Nick from Wimborne is 62 and he has a 14 year old and a 7 year old, he told LBC.

His 14 year old, who has been back at school for a week, was sent home yesterday along with 29 other members of his class because "there are five cases in the school."

Two whole houses in the year below have been sent home which is "230 kids that have been sent home for 14 days," Nick said.

"The instruction is not to have them tested but see if they develop any symptoms, and if they develop symptoms, have them tested," he continued, "this is the first week and it just makes you wonder how this is going to play out as the virus spreads more."

Read more: Testing scandal: No coronavirus tests available in top 10 England hotspots

Eddie questioned what will happen if the children isolate, they come back to school after 14 days and then there are more suspected cases, would they have to isolate again?

Nick said that this was the case; in Australia, he told Eddie, if a school has one case it is fully closed and has a deep clean "which is a bit dramatic."

"I would favour in to school for one week, out, and social distancing. The lack of social distancing, according to my son, is non-existent. They're like chickens when they're moving around, there's no space," Nick said.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen

Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen
Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" [File Photo]

Covid Marshal scheme 'won't quite work as advertised'

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry in Essex last year

Essex lorry deaths: Seven sentenced in Vietnam for organising illegal passage
Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result
Lee Embleton pulled the dangerous wheelie in front of an unmarked police car

Biker caught pulling 'ridiculous' 100mph wheelie in front of unmarked police car
Napier Barracks in Folkestone will be used to house migrants who cross the Channel

Migrants who cross Channel to be housed in military barracks

Police were called to an address on Welfare Road in Doncaster

Two arrests made after dog mauls 12-day-old baby boy to death
A testing centre in Southend has been overwhelmed by large numbers of people without an appointment

Testing scandal: Southend testing centre hit by 'concerning' queues