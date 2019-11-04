Caller Tells Eddie Mair How He Was Fired "For Falling In Love"

4 November 2019, 17:12

Caller tells Eddie Mair how he was forced to leave work "for falling in love" after it was revealed the McDonald's chief executive was fired for being in a relationship with an employee.

The caller Neil from Plymouth said he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement so could not say the name of the large supermarket retailer for which he used to work.

Neil was in a relationship with a member of staff from a different branch, and once it was found out, the operations director came to the store and offered him £6000 and a month's salary to sign the NDA and walk away from the job.

He told Eddie that if he refused to do that, the director said he would find a way to sack Neil within the next two months.

"I had no choice but to sign a non-disclosure agreement and walk away from what could have been a very successful career just because I fell in love," Neil told Eddie.

Neil said there was no official regulation for people dating who worked in separate stores so as far as he was concerned, he wasn't breaking any rules.

"To make me sign a non-disclosure agreement made me think that maybe they were doing something wrong otherwise they wouldn't have made me sign it in the first place," he said.

The caller now has a completely different role in retail and after that particular relationship fell through he found his now wife at another place of work!

