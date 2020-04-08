Care sector chief questions government's "outrageous" response to care homes during pandemic

8 April 2020, 17:58 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 18:00

By Fiona Jones

Care sector chief brands the response to care homes during this pandemic as "heartbreaking" and "outrageous."

National Care Association chief Nadra Ahmed said it was "heartbreaking" that the care sector have not been able to get protective personal equipment as the fundamental aim of a care home is to create a place of safety.

Ms Ahmed branded the response "outrageous" when the care sector asked for PPE; they were told "very quickly that everything had been requisitioned for the NHS."

"We're paying 600% more for items of PPE we wouldn't normally use but providers are having to force them and then pay the extra... it's not sustainable for us to do that."

There have been reports of NHS England sending patients back to care homes without testing them for coronavirus due to a lack of tests.

"The difficulty is what NHS England are doing is trying to protect the people that are in the service and that's right and proper. The challenge here is the external world doesn't seem to realise just how important the testing would be," Ms Ahmed said.

"You cannot expect a responsible care provider not to be asking the questions about testing...we can't just take people because we don't have separate wards," she said, "we need them to be tested."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke to an emotional nurse who is battling coronavirus

Emotional NHS nurse: We're exhausted and broken, please stay at home

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari heard from a WWII survivor who said the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz

"Living through coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz": WWII survivor

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions

Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Watch the latest government press conference below

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Labour MP tells LBC about "concerning" state of care sector after returning to work as a carer

Labour MP tells LBC about "concerning" state of care sector after returning to work as a carer

Coronavirus: Seven residents at care home die after contracting COVID-19

Coronavirus: Mourinho admits he was wrong to hold training session - but fails to apologise