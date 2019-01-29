Chris Grayling FINALLY Responds To Eddie Mair’s No-Deal Brexit Question

Chris Grayling has finally responded to a no-deal Brexit planning question that Eddie Mair has been asking for three weeks.

The LBC presenter has been on a quest to find out whether the Transport Secretary took personal responsibility for a decision to award a £14m ferry contract to a company that has no ships.

He has been posing the question to the Department for Transport every weekday - but had not heard back.

Chris Grayling finally responded to Eddie Mair's no-deal Brexit question. Picture: LBC/PA

It reached the point where Eddie introduced the “Chris Grayling Jar of Truth” - in which he added £1 every time the question was ignored.

But on Tuesday that changed.

LBC’s Theo Usherwood spoke to Mr Grayling as MPs prepared to vote on a number of amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit plan B.

And he put the question directly to him.

You can see what happened above.