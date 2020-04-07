Coronavirus: Should we all wear face masks in public?

7 April 2020, 20:09 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 20:13

By Fiona Jones

Eddie Mair asks the wonderful Dr Bharat Pankhania the question - watch his answer above.

Research has now shown that we should wear face masks in public, even if we're not symptomatic - Dr Pankhania explains why.

The Prime Minister was moved to the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital on Monday night - a spokesperson has confirmed he is stable and not in need of a ventilator to breathe.

The latest figures show that 18,589 people have been admitted to hospital and sadly 6,159 have died after contracting coronavirus.

