Coronavirus is spreading much more amongst young people, says virologist

28 August 2020, 18:24

By Fiona Jones

Virologist Dr Chris Smith explained why many more cases are now occurring in younger people.

He told Eddie Mair that while case numbers rise the data is not showing a parallel escalation in mortality as more young people are catching it and are less at risk of dying from the disease.

"Older people are taking more cautious approaches: they're not going out or they're not putting themselves in harm's way. They're being more careful," Dr Chris said.

Dr Chris said that this finding in the data is "encouraging" because "if we're not seeing that step increase in mortality rate, even if we do get a surge with schools going back...it probably won't translate in to more mortality statistics."

He did caveat that of course one does not catch Covid and immediately become a mortality statistic it takes a few weeks for this to happen - hence the scientists will be watching the numbers quite carefully.

Eddie asked if the UK is doing better than some other European countries, to which Dr Chris responded that the UK eased lockdown later than they did, "so those countries are ahead of the curve on us in that regard."

He said, "It may well be that they are demonstrating to us where we're headed unless we can learn from what's going on in their country and avoid it happening here before it happens to us.

"Obviously winter is coming as well, that does give viruses an extra helping hand...schools are returning, that's going to mean more people movements, more people on public transport, more children interacting with each other, so that will directly translate into more cases."

Dr Chris continued that the UK is much more prepared than previously, such as a better testing capacity and a more agile, localised approach.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 days ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Ant and Dec reveal they threatened to quit Britain's Got Talent before crisis talks with Simon Cowell

Alexei Navalny: Putin critic's symptoms 'improving' but suspected poisoning was 'severe', doctors say
Remote working will leave parts of London "utterly hollowed out," warns business owner

Remote working will leave parts of London "utterly hollowed out," warns business owner

Coronavirus: Local council 'overruled' as lockdown restrictions to be lifted against its wishes