Covid: London is 'going in the wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member

9 December 2020, 19:29 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 19:30

Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'
Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a member of Independent SAGE warned that the Covid numbers for London indicate that it's "going in the wrong direction".

It comes as the latest data shows a worrying increase in new coronavirus cases in the majority of London boroughs.

Christina Pagel, who is also a Professor of Operational Research at University College London and a member of Independent SAGE made the remark to LBC's Eddie Mair.

Her comment comes as Londoners are being told to follow social distancing rules or face a “devastating” surge in cases, with the Health Secretary refusing to rule out forcing the capital to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions.

The latest data shows the number of new coronavirus cases increased in three quarters of London’s boroughs, for the seven days to December 3.

Asked about the numbers in London, Professor Pagel said: "They're basically telling me that everything is going in the wrong direction."

She added: "So there are a number of different indicators the Government looks at to decide on tiers.

"So there's the overall number of cases [and] the number of cases in people over 60 because those are the people most likely to need hospital care and also more likely to die from Covid.

"They look at hospital admissions...positivity rates which is a kind of measure of whether there's more Covid or whether you're just testing more people, and then capacity.

"And on almost all of those measures London is going in the wrong direction and it started going in the wrong direction before the end of lockdown."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson
Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop gift cards

Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop Arcadia gift cards
Lionel Barber has told LBC's Eddie Mair that Tory MPs should "take a chill pill" over spending

Lionel Barber tells Tory MPs to 'take a chill pill' over £394bn of borrowing
Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections
Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK recorded a further 533 deaths related to coronavirus on Wednesday

UK records further 533 Covid deaths bringing tally to 62,566

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen pictured together at their meeting in Brussels

Boris Johnson in Brussels for 'last supper' trade talks with EU chief
ASDA will keep all its stores closed on Boxing Day to give staff time off to see loved ones

ASDA to close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff time to see families
Chris Whitty speaks to MPs on Wednesday

I will take any vaccine offered to me, Professor Chris Whitty tells MPs
The European Medicines Agency has been targeted in a cyber attack

Pfizer vaccine documents accessed in EU medicines regulator hack
Grimsby fishermen have told LBC why the industry is so important to them and the UK

PM 'must deliver on UK's waters or it's over for us', fishermen tell LBC