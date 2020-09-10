Covid Marshal scheme 'won't quite work as advertised'

10 September 2020, 18:20

"Covid-secure marshals" announced as part of a plan to enforce stricter rules on social gatherings will have no formal powers and must be paid for by local authorities.

LBC's Senior Reporter Matthew Thompson revealed that the scheme was not "quite going to work as advertised."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" as he announced new rules designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Matthew told Eddie Mair he had spoken to a local council source who was "completely in the dark" while the Local Government Association said there was "widespread confusion."

However, Matthew was able to say that the new marshals would not have any additional powers and they would not be able to issue fines.

He spoke to Downing Street who told him enforcement would remain a matter for the police.

"Perhaps most significantly, " Matthew said, "there's no new money for these marshals."

He added councils would not be able to access funds from the Government and it would be up to them to decide what they would do.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" [File Photo]
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" [File Photo]. Picture: PA

Jonathan Prior from Leeds City Council said they would "love some more details on what exactly they are and what their powers are."

He also said the Government would have to pay for them as they are "not in a position to be hiring several more people with a remit that we're not exactly sure of."

Matthew ended by saying: "Without the money, it's just a line in the speech."

Asked for further details on the introduction of marshals to help ensure social distancing in town and city centres, a spokesman from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "We are encouraging the introduction of Covid-secure marshals to help support our high streets and public spaces, making sure that people feel safe to enjoy them.

"Some areas of the country have already introduced marshals to support the public in following the guidelines in a friendly way and we will be working with local authorities to see where else they are needed. We will be setting out further details in due course."

The Government said where marshals have already been introduced, they have had responsibilities including "directing pedestrians, providing information, cleaning touchpoints, preventing mixing between groups and being a point of contact for information on government guidelines".

Comments

Loading...

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
A travel expert has warned there will be another rush for tourists to get back to the UK before a quarantine is imposed.

'We're going to have another mad dash back to the UK' amid Greek islands quarantine
This caller said the last six months have been hell and she has no idea what the future holds for her son who has special educational needs

Mother doesn't know what future holds for special educational needs son
The German government says tests show Alexei Navalny was targeted with Novichok; the same substance used to poison Segei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018

'Russia will lie and lie and lie' MP claims after Alexei Navalny poisoning
This caller said five weeks worth of swimming has helped him lose significant weight

'My belt has gone in three notches' caller explains how he has lost weight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4

Widow believes coronavirus lockdown was factor in late husband's death
Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick has rejected her force is racist

Police watchdog upholds black cyclist's stop and search complaint
Portugal will be added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday

Portugal added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday
Universities are reopening over the next few weeks

Universities told to continue face-to-face teaching in local lockdown
Jacob Rees-Mogg said his family was isolating while his child awaits results of a coronavirus test

Jacob Rees-Mogg isolating as child awaits coronavirus test result
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said violating the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and jeopardise trade deal talks.

Michael Gove: Government 'could not and would not' withdraw Internal Market Bill