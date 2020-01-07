Cyprus rape case: "this has been a trial by social media"

The Cyprus rape case has been a "trial by social media" - the video is "everywhere" which wouldn't have happened 10 years ago, says LBC's Rachael Venables.

LBC's reporter Rachael Venables has said this Cyprus rape case, while being extreme, has sparked many conversations who have reflected on their own experiences, or experiences of loved ones.

"Not just in the way rape victims may or may not be believed, that is obviously part of it," said Rachael.

She continued that this has been a trial by social media because "there are people online who have revealed her identity" and have "raked through her social media channels."

There are "websites dedicated to exposing issues in her story" and people have shared footage of the alleged attack to debate whether or not the act was consensual.

Rachael said that it seems to have led many people to believe she was lying "based on what they believe young women to be interested in as far as sexual preferences go."

This case ties into some very important conversations "about what women want and about what men perceive women as wanting," she said.

Especially in Cyprus, "the video is everywhere" and people are using it to discuss and debate the case which would not have happened 10 years ago.

Some of the conversations around this trial has been "foul".