“Delaying Brexit Is Price Worth Paying To Stop No Deal” - Shadow Minister

Delaying Brexit is a price worth paying to stop a no-deal Brexit, a shadow minister has told LBC.

Theresa May has warned postponing Britain’s departure from the bloc is no way to break the parliamentary deadlock.

The Prime Minister said the current amendments being put forward on her deal are aimed at “engineering a situation” to stall Brexit.

However, Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd said it would be a price worth paying to stop a no-deal exit.

