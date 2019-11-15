Dominic Grieve's call for Russia report publication is politically motivated, says Mark Francois

15 November 2019, 15:49

Former Tory Dominic Grieve's call for the government to publish the Russia report is not a desire for transparency but "because he has it in for the Tory party and we all know it," says Conservative candidate Mark Francois.

When Eddie asked why the report examining Russian interference in UK politics hadn't been released. Francois said that it is a parliamentary document and because parliament is currently dissolved, this pending document won't be published.

Eddie reiterated Dominic Grieve's point on LBC that he saw no reason why the government hadn't published this already.

"Dominic Grieve is standing against the Conservative party in the general election," said Francois, "he doesn't want to do us any favours."

After pushing Francois further, Francois said: "He would say that, wouldn't he?"

Eddie asked: "Because he's no longer a Conservative?"

"Because Dominic has it in for the Tory party and we all know it," said Francois.

Dominic Grieve said he saw no reason why the Russia report couldn't have been published before Parliament dissolved
"And that's the reason he's calling for this to be published, do you think?" asked Eddie to which Francois said Grieve didn't want to do the party any favours.

"You think it's a politically motivated move by him?" surmised Eddie. Francois said Grieve "has taken a particular path that I don't agree with."

Eddie repeatedly asked Francois whether he thought Grieve's call for report publication was coloured by his view on Brexit.

"You've impugned his motives," said Eddie, "do you want to stand by your answer, because you can think about it and change it if you want?"

"Well he is standing against a Conservative candidate, that is a fact, isn't it?" said Francois.

