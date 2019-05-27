Ed Davey: The Public Have "Seen Through" Jeremy Corbyn On Brexit

Lib Dem MP Ed Davey tells LBC Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit strategy is "trying to pretend" that in "some parts of the country he's leave and in some parts, he is remain."

When asked if Jeremy Corbyn was the biggest obstacle for Labour "it could be, it could be the people around him."

Mr Davey said he thought the Labour leader should listen more to "the ordinary Labour supporter and member" and "ordinary" backbench Labour MPs and less to advisors and Union leaders.

The Liberal Democrat said there was "clearly a massive majority amongst those to back giving the people the final say."

He went on to say that people have "seen through" Mr Corbyn's current strategy is "trying to pretend" that in "some parts of the country he's leave and in some parts, he is remain."

Labour's result in the EU elections was "almost as bad as the Conservative disaster," Mr Davey said.

Mr Davey told LBC the only way the "appalling prospect" of a no-deal Brexit was by "putting the country first" and "working with other parties."

Watch the whole exchange at the top of the page.