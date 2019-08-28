Eddie Mair Highlights Cabinet Silence Over Suspending Parliament

Eddie Mair played soundbites of senior members of the cabinet who were opposed to proroguing parliament, but have refused to comment on today's events.

The LBC presenter played a series of recordings from four now cabinet ministers strongly criticising the idea of proroguing parliament.

Eddie commented on that fact that none of those in the recording have given interviews on the Prime Minister's plan to suspend parliament for five weeks.

"So you heard there, from the last two months, the views of four people who are now in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

"As far as we can gauge, none of those four people have said anything today about what Boris Johnson has done/

"So we don't know what they think. Perhaps they agree with what Boris Johnson's done, perhaps they privately disagree. Perhaps they like being in the cabinet."

Eddie went on to invite the four to call the station and express their views.

It follows the Queen's approval for parliament to be suspended for five weeks, the longest time since the end of the Second World War.