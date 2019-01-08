Eddie Mair Introduces The “Chris Grayling Jar Of Truth”

Eddie Mair still hasn’t had a response to his no-deal Brexit question from the Transport Secretary, so tonight he introduced the “Chris Grayling Jar of Truth”.

Every workday since last Wednesday, Eddie has asked the Department for Transport whether Mr Grayling takes personal responsibility for a decision to award a £14m ferry contract to a company that has no ships.

And as of yet, he still has not heard back.

Eddie Mair has still not had a response to his question for Chris Grayling. Picture: Getty

So, on Monday he deployed his latest tactic: The Chris Grayling Jar of Truth.

“For every day we don’t get a direct answer I’m going to put a pound coin in this jar,” he said.

So far the former tea bag holder has racked up £5.

“And if you’re listening Department for Transport, we’re not giving up,” Eddie finished.