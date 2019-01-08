Eddie Mair Introduces The “Chris Grayling Jar Of Truth”

8 January 2019, 19:40 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 19:47

Eddie Mair still hasn’t had a response to his no-deal Brexit question from the Transport Secretary, so tonight he introduced the “Chris Grayling Jar of Truth”.

Every workday since last Wednesday, Eddie has asked the Department for Transport whether Mr Grayling takes personal responsibility for a decision to award a £14m ferry contract to a company that has no ships.

And as of yet, he still has not heard back.

Eddie Mair has still not had a response to his question for Chris Grayling
Eddie Mair has still not had a response to his question for Chris Grayling. Picture: Getty

So, on Monday he deployed his latest tactic: The Chris Grayling Jar of Truth.

“For every day we don’t get a direct answer I’m going to put a pound coin in this jar,” he said.

So far the former tea bag holder has racked up £5.

“And if you’re listening Department for Transport, we’re not giving up,” Eddie finished.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio

Caller Accuses Mogg Of "Breathtaking Arrogance" After He Dismisses No-Deal Concerns

1 day ago

James O'Brien with his head in his hands

The No-Deal Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

4 days ago

James O'Brien's face when a caller accused him of "bamboozling" him

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien No-Deal Brexit Will Be Good... Even If It's A Disaster

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile