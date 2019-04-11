Eddie Mair Turns Mark Francois’ Most Famous Brexit Quotes Into An LBC Quiz

Eddie Mair devised a quiz using Brexiteer MP Mark Francois’ most famous quotes… and LBC listeners loved it.

Staunch Eurosceptic Mr Francois has become renowned for his remarks about leaving the European Union.

He’s an outspoken critic of Theresa May’s deal, and once insisted: “I wouldn't vote for it if they put a shotgun in my mouth”.

Eddie Mair devised the Mark Francois quiz. Picture: LBC/PA

He also once accused the Airbus CEO of “German bullying” after the business leader warned of a no-deal Brexit.

Now, Eddie has turned some of his most famous quotes into an LBC quiz - and one caller had the chance to play.

Watch what happened above...