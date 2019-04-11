Eddie Mair Turns Mark Francois’ Most Famous Brexit Quotes Into An LBC Quiz

11 April 2019, 17:24 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 17:37

Eddie Mair devised a quiz using Brexiteer MP Mark Francois’ most famous quotes… and LBC listeners loved it.

Staunch Eurosceptic Mr Francois has become renowned for his remarks about leaving the European Union.

He’s an outspoken critic of Theresa May’s deal, and once insisted: “I wouldn't vote for it if they put a shotgun in my mouth”.

Eddie Mair devised the Mark Francois quiz
Eddie Mair devised the Mark Francois quiz. Picture: LBC/PA

He also once accused the Airbus CEO of “German bullying” after the business leader warned of a no-deal Brexit.

Now, Eddie has turned some of his most famous quotes into an LBC quiz - and one caller had the chance to play.

Watch what happened above...

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

6 days ago

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons

I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

6 days ago

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien

Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Back

Laleh Shahravesh: Mum held over 'horse' insult describes 'horrendous' ordeal

With Brexit delayed until October, MPs cheer as they get Easter break

Brexit delay avoids 'terrible outcome' - Lagarde

UK travel stocks fly on Brexit October delay

Julian Assange branded 'narcissist' by judge as he is found guilty of breaching bail conditions