Eddie Mair pushes John Whittingdale on why government won't release Russia report

12 November 2019, 09:29 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 09:54

John Whittingdale insisted he is "not necessarily" concerned about Russian donors influencing the government after they sat on an intelligence report into it.

The Conservative candidate claimed he knows a couple of Russian donors to the party and they are as anti-Putin as you could imagine.

Eddie Mair questioned whether he wanted the report to be released.

"I haven't seen it," the former Minister responded.

But Eddie told him: "No, no-one has, that's the problem."

Eddie Mair grilled John Whittingdale on the Russia report
Eddie Mair grilled John Whittingdale on the Russia report. Picture: LBC

Eddie then asked if it concerned him that reports suggest nine Russian businessmen who donated to the Conservative Party are named in this report.

Mr Whittingdale responded: "I don't know if they are or not.

"Does it concern me? Not necessarily.

"I know one or two people of Russian origin. I know one in particular who has supported the Conservative Party. He's one of the fiercest critics of Putin that I know."

