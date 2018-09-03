Eddie Mair's New LBC Show Starts Today At 4pm

3 September 2018, 08:07

Eddie Mair starts his brand new LBC show today at 4pm - make sure you don't miss it!

The broadcaster and presenter has left the BBC where he hosted Radio 4’s PM for 20 years.

Eddie will host LBC's new Drivetime programme, 4-6pm on Monday to Friday from today, 3rd September.

How to listen to Eddie Mair's debut programme

Eddie Mair Joins LBC
Eddie Mair Joins LBC. Picture: LBC

Talking about his decision to sign for LBC, Eddie said: “LBC has established itself as a ground-breaking broadcaster.

"Innovative, informed and fun with appointment-to-listen shows and a reputation for setting the agenda. Its growth has been driven by bosses and staff who are passionate about radio, which is why I am eager to get started."

The first time LBC listeners heard his famous voice was during an hour-long special programme on Steve Allen's In Conversation With.

And he gave a glimpse into his interviewing skill, as he turned the tables on Steve to ask him a question about one of his shows - and it got very emotional. Watch the video above.

