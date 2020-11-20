Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

20 November 2020, 18:15 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 18:30

By Sam Sholli

A former Head of the UK Civil Service has told LBC that Boris Johnson is choosing to "bend the rules" to suit Priti Patel amid calls for her to be sacked from her position as Home Secretary.

Lord Kerslake, who served as the Head of the Civil Service from 2011 to 2014, made the remark after a bullying inquiry found that Home Secretary Priti Patel had broken ministerial rules on behaviour.

Boris Johnson has opted not to sack Priti Patel despite the inquiry's findings, prompting his adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Alex Allan to resign.

The Prime Minister judged that the ministerial code was not breached by Mrs Patel amid allegations of bullying despite a report by Sir Alex saying that the Home Secretary had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her".

Responding to the news, Mrs Patel said she is "sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people".

Lord Kerslake told LBC's Eddie Mair: "I fear that the Prime Minister is just not learning the lessons of his previous mistakes. The damage done when he hung on to Dominic Cummings following the Barnard Castle incident was huge..."

He added: "Here we go again really. [There has been a] serious breach of the rules that in every other circumstance would have resulted in action.

Lord Kerslake then suggested Boris Johnson had opted not to sack Priti Patel from her post because "it's not politically convenient" for him and that he had chosen to "bend the rules to suit a particular minister".

He added: "I think that does undermine confidence in Government and therefore undermines the authority of Government in imposing, rightly in my view, the restrictions that we're now having.

"So I think it is a serious issue of authority and credibility of the Government and whether they genuinely believe in upholding standards.

"Perhaps the other point to make here is that, if there's an issue of bullying elsewhere in Government, do we think that civil servants will have the confidence to make a complaint in light of of what's happened here? I'm not sure they will."

Comments

Loading...

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn
Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid
Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonathan Van-Tam said there is no "magical number" of days to allow Christmas gatherings to go ahead

Jonathan Van-Tam: No 'magical number' of days to allow Christmas gatherings
Matt Hancock has confirmed the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin to be rolled out next month if it is approved for wide-spread use

Vaccine roll out will start next month if Pfizer Covid-19 drug is approved
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) are clashing over a libel dispute

Rebekah Vardy wins first stage in 'Wagatha Christie' libel case against Coleen Rooney
Matt Hancock will be leading the briefing on Friday

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock gives No10 briefing as England prepares for Covid jab roll out
The recreational club drug, known as liquid ecstasy and typically bought from street dealers or the internet

Date rape drug GHB should be reclassified as class B, official report finds
New figures suggest the UK's R number is falling slightly each week

UK R number drops slightly to between 1 and 1.1