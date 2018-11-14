Ex-Culture Minister “Delighted” Over Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals Climbdown

Philip Hammond would not have delayed a cut in the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals if he’d heard the plight of some LBC listeners, a former minister who resigned over the issue says.

Tracey Crouch, who quit as the culture minister two weeks ago, said she was “delighted” the government had now bowed to pressure and brought forward the date to April 2019.

It's after ministers faced defeat from MPs, with a number of Tory rebels joining opposition politicians to table amendments to the finance bill.

“I am delighted common sense has prevailed," Ms Crouch told Eddie Mair.

"I was pretty angry. You work for three years on a policy and you are ignored.

"If the Chancellor had listened to LBC and heard the stories of people’s lives being destroyed he may have come to a different conclusion."