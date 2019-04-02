Ex-Top Civil Servant Blasts Theresa May’s Cabinet As He Calls For Long Brexit Delay

2 April 2019, 17:56

The former head of the Home Civil Service criticised Theresa May’s Cabinet as he called for the government to consider a “significant” delay to Brexit.

Lord Kerslake, who was in charge of the UK's civil service between 2012 and 2014, told Eddie Mair, “normal rules of government simply don’t apply” as he slammed the government on Tuesday.

He warned the country was facing the “biggest peace-time crisis in recent history”.

“Basic rules of Cabinet, collective responsibly, that is not happening,” he said.

Lord Kerslake spoke to Eddie Mair on Tuesday
Picture: LBC

“Confidentiality is also a key feature of the way Cabinet runs to be effective and that has not been there at all.

"We are facing a very unusual situation where normal rules of government simply don’t apply.”

He continued: “We’re facing the weakest government at the point when we need it to be the strongest.

“I genuinely feel quite concerned about where we are at the moment.”

Theresa May met her Cabinet on Tuesday in a bid to break the Brexit logjam
Picture: Getty

Lord Kerslake added: “I think they should be entertaining… the prospect of a second referendum and a significant extension to Article 50. These are the things to be on the table.

“We need some fresh thinking if we are going to break out of this impasse.”

