Former Head of Border Control Responds To LBC People Smuggling Undercover Report

Tony Smith CBE, a border security consultant and former Head of Border Control, told LBC his thoughts on the undercover report about people smuggling.

The report traced the money-laundering operation of a French people smuggling gang to a newsagent in Birmingham.

Smith told Eddie Mair: "This is opportunism. Smugglers are reliant on financial benefits - you've identified already how much it is move a person across."

He added: "We're seeing a continual circle of increasing financial benefits for the smugglers which equals increased calm."

Eddie asked how hard it is get 'hard evidence' that leads to the convictions of people smugglers.

He responded that "it is quite hard" and that "we need the French police and the NCA working together."

He said: "It's very hard actually to bring people before the courts. We need the interventions to be taking place right there on northern French coast."

Eddie Mair referenced a claim the people smuggler, Farooq, made that he gets help from the French police.

Smith's response was that he finds that "very surprising" and that the French police "have very high standards of integrity" so he doubts "that is a fact".