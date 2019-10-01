Former Head of Border Control Responds To LBC People Smuggling Undercover Report

1 October 2019, 12:04 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 12:05

Tony Smith CBE, a border security consultant and former Head of Border Control, told LBC his thoughts on the undercover report about people smuggling.

The report traced the money-laundering operation of a French people smuggling gang to a newsagent in Birmingham.

Smith told Eddie Mair: "This is opportunism. Smugglers are reliant on financial benefits - you've identified already how much it is move a person across."

He added: "We're seeing a continual circle of increasing financial benefits for the smugglers which equals increased calm."

Eddie asked how hard it is get 'hard evidence' that leads to the convictions of people smugglers.

He responded that "it is quite hard" and that "we need the French police and the NCA working together."

Former Head of Border Control Responds To LBC People Smuggling Undercover Report
Former Head of Border Control Responds To LBC People Smuggling Undercover Report. Picture: LBC

He said: "It's very hard actually to bring people before the courts. We need the interventions to be taking place right there on northern French coast."

Eddie Mair referenced a claim the people smuggler, Farooq, made that he gets help from the French police.

Smith's response was that he finds that "very surprising" and that the French police "have very high standards of integrity" so he doubts "that is a fact".

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The money agent for the people smuggling gang in Birmingham

People Smuggling: Undercover Reporter Visits UK Money Agent Who Collects £7k Per Migrant

5 hours ago

Farooq, one of the leaders of the people smuggling gang

LBC Uncovers Major People Smuggling Ring Bringing Migrants Across Channel To UK

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Expects A Payrise After A No-Deal Brexit

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

A woman watching an advert on TV - but what was the first one?

What Was The First TV Advert?

Shelagh Fogarty Calls Out Cabinet Minister For Labelling PM Groping Allegations A 'Spat'

Shelagh Fogarty Calls Out Cabinet Minister For Labelling PM Groping Allegations A 'Spat'

Boris Johnson denies leaked Brexit backstop proposal is 'actual' plan
Boris Johnson admitted he's not heard of Naga Munchetty

Boris Johnson: I've Never Heard Of Naga Munchetty