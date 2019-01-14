Former Theresa May Adviser Makes Brexit Vote Prediction

Theresa May is widely expected lose a vote on her Brexit deal tomorrow, but by how much? We asked one of her former advisers to make a prediction.

Joey Jones was media adviser to the Prime Minister and gave his assessment 24 hours before the crunch vote.

He spoke as Jeremy Corbyn warned Mrs May had "utterly failed" to ease the concerns of MPs about her Brexit deal.

Joey Jones gave Eddie Mair his prediction on Monday . Picture: LBC/PA

The Labour leader described last-ditch assurances over the Irish border from the EU as "nothing more than a repetition of exactly the same position that was pulled more than one month ago".

Mrs May updated the Commons on Monday and urged MPs to back her "compromise" withdrawal agreement.

She said failure to do so risked being viewed as having "let the British people down"

Some have predicted the Prime Minster could lose Tuesday's vote by more than 100.

Mr Jones agreed as he gave Eddie Mair his prediction.

More follows...