Homeless Pensioner In Tears As He Describes How He Lost Everything

19 December 2018, 08:07 | Updated: 19 December 2018, 08:19

A homeless pensioner wept down the phone and described himself as a “failure” during an absolutely heartbreaking call to Eddie Mair.

“John”, a retired firefighter, and his wife have been living between service stations and hotels for two-and-a-half years.

He was evicted from his property when his salary was reduced by two thirds after being put onto a zero-hours contract.

“I was living in a lovely flat, and I couldn’t afford to the rent,” he said.

The heartbreaking call sparked a huge response from LBC listeners
“We was paying £60 a week storage but it was unsustainable - they sold everything, including our clothes.

“We’re walking about in summer clothes at the moment.”

He continued: “All our pension, everything we’ve got we pay for a Travelodge - that’s all we can do, I can’t leave my wife sleeping in the cold.

“We slept in the motorway services for about two weeks.”

“John” became emotional as he added: “I feel like such a failure, I was a firefighter, my wife is a retired nurse.”

His called moved many LBC listeners to tears - with many wanting to help "John".

