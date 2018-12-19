Homeless Pensioner In Tears As He Describes How He Lost Everything
A homeless pensioner wept down the phone and described himself as a “failure” during an absolutely heartbreaking call to Eddie Mair.
“John”, a retired firefighter, and his wife have been living between service stations and hotels for two-and-a-half years.
He was evicted from his property when his salary was reduced by two thirds after being put onto a zero-hours contract.
“I was living in a lovely flat, and I couldn’t afford to the rent,” he said.
“We was paying £60 a week storage but it was unsustainable - they sold everything, including our clothes.
“We’re walking about in summer clothes at the moment.”
He continued: “All our pension, everything we’ve got we pay for a Travelodge - that’s all we can do, I can’t leave my wife sleeping in the cold.
“We slept in the motorway services for about two weeks.”
“John” became emotional as he added: “I feel like such a failure, I was a firefighter, my wife is a retired nurse.”
His called moved many LBC listeners to tears - with many wanting to help "John".
