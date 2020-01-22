How worried should we be about Coronavirus?

22 January 2020, 17:42

How worried should we be about the Coronavirus in the UK and how did it start? Eddie Mair asks an expert.

Professor in bacteriology Hugh Pennington said we shouldn't be too worried but as fatalities due to the virus have risen to 17 in China, we should "watch what's happening".

A British backpacker feared to have contracted Coronavirus has taken his first steps in hospital as he begins the long road to recovery, LBC have found.

The professor said all Coronavirus cases have had a connection to Chinese city Wuhan and has not spread throughout China, however it "might well get going."

UK authorities have reacted to the news and passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport from China will be observed for signs of a Coronavirus as authorities in the country warn the virus could mutate.

There may also be people who have it who don't yet know, the professor warned, and it may be the case people get infected "without having any symptoms at all" which is characteristic of most viruses.

Luckily as of yet there has not been any cases of "super-spreaders" which Mr Pennington explained are people who excrete viruses significantly more than others.

The number of cases of the virus has risen to 440 with many countries bringing in screening processes amid concern of a global epidemic.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

5 days ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Diane Abbott went viral

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 1. Diane Abbott's agonising interview

21 days ago

James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 2. James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

22 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Romanian caller says UK needs to "control" its immigration

Romanian caller says UK needs to "control" its immigration

Tesla becomes first US carmaker to corner $100bn market value
LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes