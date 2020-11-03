'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an American pollster suggested Joe Biden "can start to put a smile on his face" as the US presidential race nears its climax.

Speaking of the presidential race to LBC's Eddie Mair, US pollster John Zogby said: "It has been hard fought. It has been very close. I think, for the most part, it is still going to remain fairly close."

When asked by Eddie if he was in the business of making predictions, Mr Zogby responded: "No, I'm in the suggestion game."

He then said: "I suggest that Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face."

Referring of his own polling on the US election, he said: "I have Biden leading nationwide six percentage points, which makes the path to a Trump victory in the battleground states even narrower than it was four years ago."

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Mr Biden's options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful.

On the final day of campaigning, Mr Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as Mr Trump toured the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.