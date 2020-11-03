'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

3 November 2020, 19:02 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 19:05

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an American pollster suggested Joe Biden "can start to put a smile on his face" as the US presidential race nears its climax.

Speaking of the presidential race to LBC's Eddie Mair, US pollster John Zogby said: "It has been hard fought. It has been very close. I think, for the most part, it is still going to remain fairly close."

When asked by Eddie if he was in the business of making predictions, Mr Zogby responded: "No, I'm in the suggestion game."

He then said: "I suggest that Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face."

Referring of his own polling on the US election, he said: "I have Biden leading nationwide six percentage points, which makes the path to a Trump victory in the battleground states even narrower than it was four years ago."

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Mr Biden's options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful.

On the final day of campaigning, Mr Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as Mr Trump toured the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Comments

Loading...

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Corbyn just cannot accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

'Corbyn just can't accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC
Jonathan Reynolds told Eddie Mair Sir Keir did speak out on anti-Semitism under Corbyn's leadership

Eddie Mair asks shadow minister if anti-Semitism under Corbyn was news to Starmer
Lord Austin told Eddie Mair that today was a really shameful day for Labour

There are 'too many racists and cranks in the party', former Labour MP says
Former Chief Scientific Adviser: Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid

Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser thinks Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid
Caller cries as he tells LBC of his experience with child hunger

Caller cries as he tells LBC of his experience with child hunger
"Wales' fire breaker lockdown is highly unlikely to work": former Public Health Wales chief

"Wales' fire breaker lockdown is highly unlikely to work": former Public Health Wales chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK's coronavirus deaths have jumped again

UK coronavirus death toll jumps 397 - highest in five months

Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty

Covid deaths would top first wave under three-tier system, say scientists
File photo of an AstraZeneca technician helping develop a Covid-19 vaccine

GPs 'go on standby for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in early December'
Shopper have begun panic-buying toilet rolls and other goods ahead of lockdown

Shoppers in 'disbelief' as panic buyers empty shelves before lockdown
A terror attack in the UK is judged as 'highly likely'

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' after France and Vienna attacks
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called President Donal Trump "hate-fuelled" and said he would vote for Joe Biden

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants to see the back of 'hate-fuelled' Trump