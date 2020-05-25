Eddie Mair's instant reaction to Dominic Cummings' statement: "This could have been done quicker"

By Seán Hickey

Joined by LBC colleague Tom Swarbrick, Eddie Mair cross-examined the statement Dominic Cummings gave to the press amid his alleged flouting of lockdown rules.

Speaking today in a highly unusual appearance by a senior government adviser, Mr Cummings said he did not offer to resign and that he has not considered doing so, as he responded to accusations he broke lockdown rules.

Eddie Mair was joined by LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick who was not happy with the Prime Minister's chief adviser, insisting that the bottom line has to be that Dominic Cummings accepts that he broke lockdown rules, which it seems he hasn't.

"This could have been dealt with more quickly by Downing Street on Saturday" Tom said, "instead they blamed the campaigning media." He told Eddie that it seems the government has approached the whole situation incorrectly.

"I completely understand the frustration and eye rolling going on over this" he added, arguing that the government have brought this whole situation on themselves and the media along with them want to move past this scandal.

Tom added that "trust in government is critical to this" and if the people cannot have faith in the operations of the government here they will have difficulty trying to implement further lockdown strategies.

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19.

In his statement this evening, Mr Cummings insisted that he had no choice to travel to Durham and all travel he made in between was necessary and should not be blown up by the press.

