John Redwood Abruptly Dismisses Mr Kipling Stockpiling As “Propaganda”

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods revealed it’s to stockpile ingredients ahead of Brexit. But Brexit MP John Redwood abruptly dismissed it as “nonsense”.

The group, which is also behind brands such as Oxo and Bisto, said it would shortly begin building up stocks of raw materials as it looks to protect itself from the risk of delays at ports.

Mr Redwood, a leading Brexit supporter, instantly dismissed the story when asked about it by Eddie Mair.

“I don’t think there’s any point in them doing that,” the Conservative MP said.

Eddie replied: “Well maybe they know their business better than you.”

To which Mr Redwood abruptly hit back: “Well listen to me!

“You always put out this propaganda all the other way. It’s all nonsense.”