Kids and dogs should be banned from pubs, insists furious caller

24 January 2020, 17:17 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 17:52

This furious caller told Eddie Mair that children and dogs shouldn't even be let into pubs after Wetherspoons introduced a policy to limit parents to two alcoholic drinks.

Peter agreed wholeheartedly with Wetherspoons' policy and went as far to say "don't let them in".

"These people think it's a living room, they're taking their kids and their dogs into another room, it's not. It's a public place. They don't know how to behave," he said.

According to Peter this doesn't happen in Italy as the children are beautifully dressed and beautifully behaved; "it's the Anglo-Saxon thing, they're out of control."

The caller was also scandalised at the "trend" of dogs being allowed to sit under the table and eat, to which Eddie countered was better than having them eating at the table.

Eddie asked if push came to shove who he'd ban first, the children or the dogs.

"The dogs and then the babies," said Peter and insisted parents were changing nappies in eateries, "as soon as somebody gets poisoned by a dog being there it'll stop."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien loved hearing Rosalind's story

James O'Brien's caller's story of her father's experience of Auschwitz is so, so special

1 hour ago

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

10 hours ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Facial recognition could lead to calls to ban veil

"Facial recognition could lead to calls to ban veils"

Pitch@Palace hopes for new lease of life at WeWork building

Hundreds of patients recalled over unnecessary operation fears
Should the police use facial recognition cameras?

Should the police use facial recognition cameras?