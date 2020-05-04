LBC reporter cuts his own hair live on Eddie Mair's show

4 May 2020, 09:53 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 11:08

This is the moment an LBC reporter cut his own hair live on Eddie Mair's show.

LBC's Westminster Correspondent Ben Kentish had mentioned that since lockdown, his hair was starting to get out of control.

So Eddie decided there was only one thing for it. He was going to have to cut his own hair, live on the radio.

With the help of hairdresser Julie to give him tips, Ben took the scissors to his own barnet.

Ben Kentish cuts his own hair live on LBC
Ben Kentish cuts his own hair live on LBC. Picture: LBC

Watch what happened at the top of the page.

