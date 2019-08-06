Pilot Who Voted Leave Tells LBC He Regrets His Decision Now

6 August 2019, 17:01

This airline pilot tells Eddie Mair he voted to leave in the 2016 referendum but now he wished he hadn't because a no-deal Brexit will impact on his job and career.

The caller told LBC that he currently has a "European licence" to fly which allows him to "fly European registered aircraft."

He said with a no-deal Brexit being "highly likely" he will not have "just a British licence" and he will be "isolated from any opportunities in Europe."

Eddie asked him what he thought would happen when he voted leave.

This airline pilot tells Eddie he voted to leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum but now he wished he hadn't.
This airline pilot tells Eddie he voted to leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum but now he wished he hadn't. Picture: PA/LBC

The pilot said he "saw the bus" with the "£350 million" slogan on the side. He said he thought it was a "pack of lies."

He told LBC that in his situation as a professional he would "never have voted no-deal" if he had known the "consequences".

He said he remembered during the referendum campaign everything that Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage said was "all a pack of lies."

He added that now, years later, it was all coming out and the true consequences of leaving without a deal were becoming apparent.

