"Leaving the EU pandemic response system post-Brexit will put public health at risk"

2 March 2020, 19:29 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 19:35

Journalist Peter Foster explains why Downing Street is refusing to remain part of the EU's pandemic response system post-Brexit - and why this is the wrong decision.

The EU's Early Warning and Response System (EWRS) is an information sharing platform which allows countries to coordinate responses to pandemic outbreaks like coronavirus.

It has been reported there is conflict between Downing Street and the Department of Health after the Prime Minister has said the UK will not stay in this system post-Brexit.

"In order for us to retain access to it once we've left the EU, we would have to submit probably to more strings, more legal entanglement than the government wants with the European Union," said Telegraph's Europe editor Peter Foster.

"If you apply that clean break filter, which seems like a good thing if your ambition is trade independence, it cuts across to other areas like this.

"The Department of Health, the NHS Confederation, all of the experts have said very clearly it would be absolutely for the benefit of public health. It would put public health at risk if we didn't seek to retain access to this early warning system and lots of other EU health bureaucracy," he said.

"At the moment, Downing Street says no."

Eddie asked, "Is politics really going to trump public health?"

Peter said that this was a question for the government, however as it stands his sources have revealed there is no intention to remain within the EWRS.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien nailed Boris Johnson's plan for a post-Brexit trade deal

James O'Brien sums up the UK's negotiating approach on Brexit

4 days ago

Rowena Chiu told Nick Ferrari about how Harvey Weinstein attacked her

Weinstein victim gives LBC remarkable account of how he attempted to rape her

5 days ago

James heard from Liam in Horsham, who got a Ray Liotta

Ex-Tory candidate calls James O'Brien over being dropped following "lewd" photo

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

British Airways and Ryanair have been forced to cancel flights due to a drop in demand

Coronavirus: British Airways and Ryanair cancel flights due to 'significant drop in bookings'
Mary shared her horror story with Andrew

Turkish ex flees UK to avoid maintenance for distraught daughter, mother shares story

Child protection app SafeToNet denies spying on its users after identifying sexts inspired by Nando's
Can coronavirus spread quicker around aeroplanes? Expert explains

Can coronavirus spread quicker around aeroplanes? Expert explains