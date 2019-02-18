Lib Dem Leader Vince Cable Finds Himself Agreeing With Nigel Farage

This is the moment Sir Vince Cable managed to find common ground with an unlikely source… Nigel Farage.

The leader of the Lib Dems was being interviewed by Eddie Mair when he found himself agreeing with the former Ukip leader.

It was during a discussion on the seven MPs who quit the Labour Party on Monday over Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable found himself agreeing with Nigel Farage. Picture: PA/LBC

The group will now sit under an alliance called The Independent Group.

Sir Vince described their actions as “courageous” and said he looked forward to working with the group to “fight Brexit”.

And after hearing a remark made by Nigel about two-party politics, the Lib Dem leader found himself in agreement.

