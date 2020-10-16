Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

16 October 2020, 18:13

By Fiona Jones

Liverpool City Region Mayor Joe Anderson told LBC he is "convinced" that the PM and Mayor Andy Burnham will come to an agreement on the area's restrictions as the stand-off between Westminster and the north intensifies.

During the briefing Boris Johnson also urged leaders in Greater Manchester to "reconsider and engage constructively" over Tier 3 restrictions, and warned he will "intervene" if an agreement could not be reached.

This comes after yesterday's pronouncement from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who said he will "stand firm" against Government plans to move the city into the toughest level of Covid restrictions without a sufficient financial package.

Likening the north to being Westminster's guinea pig, Mr Burnham said local leaders were "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of "flawed and unfair" Tier Three rules.

Knowing Andy Burnham as he does, Joe Anderson said that both he and Boris Johnson will want to protect the lives of those in the region.

However, he said, the northern leaders "also want to protect the livelihoods of the people of Greater Manchester...in the same way I argued for more furlough, more support and more funding."

For Liverpool, he said, "I'm going to have to continue to argue for more."

"I'm convinced that Andy...will work with Government and continue to talk to Government over the next few days and hopefully try and reach an agreement," Mr Anderson said.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy
Eddie Mair questions First Minister Mark Drakeford over Wales travel ban

Wales First Minister says "having no help from PM" forced him to impose travel ban
'Government has to enforce two week national lockdown': health psychologist

'Government has to enforce a national lockdown': health psychologist
"I haven't renewed my Labour membership because of Keir Starmer"

Labour member refuses to rejoin party due to Keir Starmer

Public health expert reacts to Keir Starmer's calls for national lockdown

"PM is using extremely misleading data to trigger lockdowns," says public health expert
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been decapitated in Paris and a suspect has been shot dead by police, according to reports.

Man 'decapitated in Paris' with suspect shot dead by police

New ONS data has been released

Nearly 28,000 Covid infections every day in the first week of October
Boris Johnson was speaking at a press briefing from Downing Street

PM says situation in Manchester is 'grave' and he could force city into Tier 3
Boris Johnson will hold a No 10 briefing this afternoon

Coronavirus UK LIVE: Boris Johnson 'cannot rule out' circuit break lockdown
Mark Drakeford said a circuit breaker could be necessary

Wales could face 'short, sharp fire-breaker' lockdown within days
Boris Johnson has said the UK should prepare for a no deal Brexit

Boris Johnson says UK should 'get ready' for no deal Brexit