Living In A Big City Makes It Harder To Make Connections

17 June 2019, 19:18 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 19:19

This caller says that social media makes it harder for him to make real human connections.

During Loneliness Awareness Week, Adam called Eddie Mair to say that living in an "anonymous big city" makes it hard to make connections with real people.

Even though Adam has a busy professional life, he says that a lot of his generation are "stuck into social media" and "virtual" not very human connections.

He said he had gone to a lonely place many times, even though there is a lot going on around him.

Telling LBC that "digital traffic" was "contributing to the loneliness."

"It's about the quality of connection," Adam told LBC.

Revealing to Eddie he has Asperger's Syndrome, Adam said this can make things more difficult.

Adam says he goes to a "close trusted person" when he needs to speak to someone.

Eddie said that often just starting the conversation can help.

Watch the whole exchange at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Esther McVey couldn't say which airport she was talking about

Esther McVey's Gaffe Over Foreign Aid Airport Claim

4 days ago

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's leadership speech

James O'Brien Fact-Checks Boris Johnson's Leadership Launch Live On LBC

5 days ago

Graham Moore called into Esther McVey's LBC phone-in

Protester Who Stormed Stage At Esther McVey's Launch Calls Her LBC Phone-In

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

HIV patients' email addresses made public in NHS Highland privacy breach
Remaining six candidates in the Tory leadership contest

Tory Leadership Contest: The Race For Second Place Explained

The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

A crime scene remains in place. File Photo.

17 Year Old Critical After Shooting During Weekend Of London Violence

Hot Topics