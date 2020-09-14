Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

14 September 2020, 17:20

By Fiona Jones

The former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine brands the new Brexit Bill as "patently ill-judged" and explains to LBC the catastrophic effect breaking international law will have on the UK.

Downing Street is facing an escalating revolt over the new Bill, being voted on in the Commons on Monday, which overrides parts of Britain’s Withdrawal Treaty with the EU

This is after the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted last week to MPs that this Bill will "break international law" if passed.

Lord Michael Heseltine told Eddie Mair that he listened to the minister announce that they were going to break the law "with stupefaction."

"The reaction has been appalling, uniting all wings of the Conservative Party, and I haven't the slightest doubt that not only is it wrong but it is patently ill-judged for this simple reason: we hadn't left the European Union at all.

"We are in a transitional period trying to get an agreement as to what terms we will leave on at the end of this year. The basis of our approach is that we want to do a fair deal, you can trust us, so let's talk the details.

"And yet in the middle of this talk period, we say we're going to break the law, we did a deal with you a few months ago, we don't like the look of it so we'll ignore that."

Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill. Picture: LBC/PA

Lord Heseltine said that there is no doubt the EU negotiators will no longer trust the UK and this will become the view of "all countries across the world."

"This is the United Kingdom, this is a country which has prided itself on its values and integrity and democracy, suddenly announcing unashamedly that it's going to break the law!" he exclaimed.

Lord Heseltine could not fathom Boris Johnson's reason for this move: "I think there are those people that think that a no deal would clear the air, we're on our own, we can get on with it."

He likened the Government's thinking to President Trump, "There maybe those who know there is a hardcore support of the extreme view and they want to mobilise that.

"In my view it's a crass misjudgement and maybe they underestimated the depth of feeling by people across the political spectrum, but particularly all wings of the Conservative Party."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" [File Photo]

Covid Marshal scheme 'won't quite work as advertised'

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
A travel expert has warned there will be another rush for tourists to get back to the UK before a quarantine is imposed.

'We're going to have another mad dash back to the UK' amid Greek islands quarantine

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today

Brexit Live: MPs debate UK Internal Market Bill

Ed Miliband gave an impassioned response to Boris Johnson's opening statement

Boris Johnson and Ed Miliband trade blows over controversial Brexit Bill
The UK's testing system is said to be 'in chaos'

Revealed: No coronavirus tests available in top 10 England hotspots
Alien life could be detected on Venus

Signs of alien life detected on Venus

Silvio Berlusconi reflected on his battle with Covid-19 as he was discharged

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi leaves hospital after 'most dangerous' Covid-19 battle
The UK could experience a mini-heatwave

UK weather: Health warning issued as temperatures set to hit 30C