Mark Francois: Tories haven't given Nigel Farage the respect he deserves

14 November 2019, 19:36

Conservative candidate Mark Francois reveals his views on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

The caller Brian asked whether Francois thought Nigel Farage deserved a seat in Westminster.

He replied: "I don't think my party has always treated Nigel with the respect he deserves."

Eddie Mair reiterated the question - did Farage deserve a seat in Westminster?

"If it were an acid choice, between a Corbynite, Marxist MP and a Brexit Party MP, I would rather have the Brexit Party MP."

James O'Brien heard from Russia experts

Why won't government release the Russia report? James O'Brien asks the experts

5 hours ago

Boris Johnson was heckled as he visited the flooded area

WATCH: Furious locals heckle Boris Johnson as he visits flooded village

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

7 days ago

