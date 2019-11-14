Mark Francois: Tories haven't given Nigel Farage the respect he deserves

Conservative candidate Mark Francois reveals his views on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

The caller Brian asked whether Francois thought Nigel Farage deserved a seat in Westminster.

He replied: "I don't think my party has always treated Nigel with the respect he deserves."

Eddie Mair reiterated the question - did Farage deserve a seat in Westminster?

"If it were an acid choice, between a Corbynite, Marxist MP and a Brexit Party MP, I would rather have the Brexit Party MP."