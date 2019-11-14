Mark Francois: Tories haven't given Nigel Farage the respect he deserves
14 November 2019, 19:36
Conservative candidate Mark Francois reveals his views on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
The caller Brian asked whether Francois thought Nigel Farage deserved a seat in Westminster.
He replied: "I don't think my party has always treated Nigel with the respect he deserves."
Eddie Mair reiterated the question - did Farage deserve a seat in Westminster?
"If it were an acid choice, between a Corbynite, Marxist MP and a Brexit Party MP, I would rather have the Brexit Party MP."