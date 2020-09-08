Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

8 September 2020, 17:52

By Seán Hickey

This caller broke down on-air because of the strain coronavirus has put on her life, but Eddie Mair did his best to reassure her.

Karen told Eddie that she has accepted that she will never be able to leave her town again because of how widespread and threatening Covid-19 has become.

She told Eddie Mair that many of her family members are in Majorca and she is trying to come to terms with never being able to see them again "because this virus isn't going anywhere."

"Everybody seems to be so blasé all of a sudden," she said, blaming people's apathy towards the pandemic for most of her worry.

"You've become so fearful you've become upset about the future," Eddie said, suggesting the caller think more positively.

"My socialising is going into Sainsbury's, popping into Marks and Spencer's and chatting to all the girls in there," she said, telling Eddie that she's knocked that on the head as coronavirus becomes more widespread.

"You are doing all the right things," Eddie began, "and all the right things are causing you pain...that's a terrible thing to lose."

He suggested that she "go out with your mask, have your sanitiser...pop in to M&S, you don't have to stay long...just go in and break your duck."

"I'm not meant to stay on my own," Karen said, and Eddie reassured her further by reiterating that it is ok to feel down because of the pandemic, but she should do what she can to keep her sanity.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

